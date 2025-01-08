Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus universities expand collaboration [PHOTOS]

8 January 2025 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In a significant step towards bolstering educational ties, the rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AzMİU), Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, met with the rector of the Eastern Mediterranean University (DAU) of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Professor Hasan Kılıç.

Azernews reports that the meeting focused on the development of educational relations between Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus. Key topics of discussion included expanding collaboration in scientific research, student and faculty exchanges, organizing summer schools, and conducting joint seminars and conferences.

During the meeting, the rectors exchanged information about the priorities and development strategies of their respective universities. The discussions culminated in the signing of a cooperation memorandum covering the aforementioned areas.

It is worth noting that the collaboration between AzMİU and DAU has been successfully ongoing for several years. From 2011 to 2014, 70 students and faculty members from AzMİU participated in DAU's summer school programs. In 2023, a DAU student studied at AzMİU, further strengthening the ties between the institutions.

The February meeting of the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS) in Istanbul and the subsequent May meeting hosted by AzMİU provided extensive opportunities for discussing cooperation between the two universities. Plans for future joint activities and further development of educational connections are underway within the framework of this collaboration.

This partnership underscores a commitment to enhancing educational standards and research capabilities, reflecting a shared vision for fostering academic excellence and innovation. The ongoing and future collaborative efforts are poised to benefit both universities, contributing to the broader goal of advancing higher education in the region.