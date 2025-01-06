Ombudsman addresses citizens' concerns over holidays

6 January 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The "916" Call Center of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) continued its operations without interruption during the holiday period, Azernews reports.

The requests were accepted through the Call Center from December 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

The incoming requests were mainly related to issues under the Ombudsman’s National Preventive Mechanism mandate, including illegal detention, the organization of examination and treatment for individuals in institutions from which they cannot voluntarily leave, organizing visits with detained individuals, and the failure to inform relatives about the detained person. These matters were immediately raised with the relevant authorities, investigated, and the citizens' requests were addressed.