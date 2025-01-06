President: We demand punishment of the guilty for the plane crash

6 January 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

“I can say with full certainty that the blame for the fact that Azerbaijani citizens died in this disaster lies with representatives of the Russian Federation. And we demand justice, we demand punishment of the guilty, we demand full transparency and human behavior,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the family member of the crew who perished in the plane crash and surviving flight attendants.

“The black boxes are being decoded now, and I am sure that we will find out preliminary results in the near future and everything will fall into place. The whole picture of the tragedy will be clear. And this, of course, will be an important part of the full investigation of this tragedy and the punishment of those responsible for it,” the President added according to Azernews.