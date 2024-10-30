Informal summit of CIS leaders to be held

30 October 2024 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

An informal summit of CIS leaders will be held in St. Petersburg at the end of December, Azernews reports, citing the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Sergey Lebedev.

"There will be a meeting of CSTO heads of state in Astana on November 28, and at the end of December, the traditional informal meeting of CIS heads of state," he stated.

According to the Secretary-General, the CIS is developing in a way that aligns with the interests of all member states.

He also emphasized that the CIS observer mission intends to monitor the presidential elections in Belarus.

