A delegation of 33 members from the British club "Piki Reels" is currently on a visit to Garabagh and East Zangazur, Azernews reports.

The group visited Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, and Aghdam yesterday. Today, the international travelers have traveled to Kalbajar and Lachin.

The group is led by Yves Bouvier, a Belgian citizen and the head of the Piki Reels club.

It is noteworthy that major international travelers' clubs have visited Garabagh and East Zangazur 11 times from 2020 to 2024. In total, over 400 international travelers from over 50 countries have participated in these trips.

This visit by the British club "Piki Reels" is the 12th of its kind. These trips are of exceptional significance for promoting the formerly occupied territories as part of "black tourism" and showcasing the large-scale construction and restoration efforts being undertaken in the region.

