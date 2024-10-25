Italian Deputy FM denounces European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan

25 October 2024 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli, who also coordinates the ruling Brothers of Italy party's national directorate, has criticized the European Parliament's recent resolution on Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Cirielli, responsible for Caucasus affairs in the Italian government, called the October 24 resolution "historically and legally inaccurate," stressing that it disregards key details of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and Europe's strong energy partnership with Azerbaijan.

“Parliament is sovereign, but this does not mean that government representatives cannot express their views; we are democratic countries,” Cirielli remarked.

Highlighting what he described as "legal and historical fraud," he asserted, “It was Armenia that illegally (condemned by the UN) occupied not only Garabagh but also an area twice as large, inhabited solely by Azerbaijanis, with the support of the Red Army for thirty years." He went on to say that independent UN reports absolve Azerbaijan from responsibility for the Armenians leaving the region, claiming it is “the rhetoric of pro-Russians who support the Armenian separatist leadership” that has driven the exodus. "As a result of the war started by Armenia under the pretext of protecting Armenians in the region, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijan's territory, over 750,000 Azerbaijanis were forced from their lands," he added. “Azerbaijanis still cannot return to their lands, as their cities are destroyed and heavily mined.”

Cirielli emphasized, "There are no Azerbaijani troops on Armenian territory,” noting that Armenia had previously returned four occupied Azerbaijani villages. “There are no disputed territories; Armenia itself has declared this.” He criticized the European Parliament’s resolution, stating that it undermines efforts toward a peace treaty by inciting internal conflict in Armenia. “This resolution really exposes the Armenian government to internal strife,” he noted, mentioning how the Armenian opposition, backed by Russia, accuses the government of compromising Armenian rights.

He also questioned the criticism of Europe’s energy relationship with Azerbaijan: “The attack on energy dependence on Azerbaijan's gas based on TAP, which came to Italy and which our European partners have been pushing us to double in order not to depend on Russian gas, is also surprising.” Dismissing claims that Azerbaijan buys Russian gas, Cirielli pointed out that “in the last two years, export and trade relations between Russia and Armenia have quadrupled” under the influence of sanctions on Russia. He argued that the EU should adopt a neutral, stabilizing approach in the Caucasus: "Our partners from the USA are doing this very well."

From a geopolitical perspective, he said, “Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Italy and the EU not only in terms of energy and economy, but also politically, as it aims to prevent Russian troops from deploying in the Caucasus.” He noted that Russian forces are stationed in Armenia and occupy Georgian regions, adding, "I have visited all the countries of the region many times and received numerous delegations from all three countries in Italy.”

Concluding his remarks, Cirielli reinforced Italy’s stance on maintaining strong ties with Azerbaijan, stressing its significance in stabilizing the Caucasus region.

---

