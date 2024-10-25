COP29 discussed at 4th meeting of Ambassadors of Balkan and Black Sea Forum [PHOTOS]

25 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Greece Arif Mammadov spoke about the priorities and initiatives of the COP29 chairmanship at the 4th meeting of the Ambassadors of the Balkan and Black Sea Forum, Azernews reports, citing the post shared in the X of Azerbaijan Embassy in Greece.

Ambassador Arif Mammadov hosted the 4th Ambassadors’ meeting of the Balkans&Black Sea Forum. During the meeting, Ambassador Mammadov informed his colleagues about Azerbaijan's ‘green agenda’, COP 29 Presidency priorities and initiatives, encouraging them to support the cause. pic.twitter.com/dSMPQqtjoS — Embassy of Azerbaijan, Greece (@AzembassyGreece) October 24, 2024

"Ambassador Arif Mammadov hosted the 4th meeting of Ambassadors of the Balkan and Black Sea Forum. During the meeting, Ambassador Mammadov informed his colleagues about the "green agenda" of Azerbaijan, the priorities and initiatives of the COP29 Presidency, and encouraged them to support this issue," the post reads.

Recall that in June, the Azerbaijani diplomat discussed the possibilities of cooperation in a meeting with Christos Bouras, rector of the University of Patras, Greece.

At the beginning of the year, the ambassador presented his credentials to the President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz