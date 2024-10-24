OTS strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ankara [PHOTO]

24 October 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the TUSAŞ production facility in Ankara, Azernews reports.

The international organization issued a statement regarding the incident.

"We strongly condemn this treacherous attack, extend our condolences to the Republic of Turkiye and the brotherly Turkish people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement said.

It should be noted that 5 people were killed and 22 injured in the terrorist attack at the TUSAŞ production facility in Turkiye. Turkiye's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, stated that initial investigations suggest the attack was carried out by the PKK.