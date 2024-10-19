Baku finalizes preparations for COP29, says Minister

19 October 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Some preparations for COP29, which will be held in Baku this November, have been completed, and work continues on the remaining tasks.

This was stated by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and designated president of COP29, Muxtar Babayev, at the opening ceremony of the “Uniform Distribution and Accreditation Center” (UDAC), Azernews reports.

He mentioned that efforts are also ongoing to fully prepare the event venue.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision regarding this was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) stands for the "Conference of the Parties," the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

