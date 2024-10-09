Azerbaijan's Defense Minister hosts NATO Military Staff

9 October 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, met with the General Director of the International Military Staff of NATO, Lieutenant General Janush Adamchak, who is visiting our country, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Defense reported that Colonel-General Valiyev welcomed the guests, appreciated the current state of relations with NATO, and emphasized the importance of developing mutual relations.

Speaking about the historical significance of the glorious victory achieved in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Chief of the General Staff specifically noted that the norms and principles of international humanitarian law were strictly observed by the Azerbaijani Army during military operations and that the civilian population was not targeted.

"Our country is rapidly continuing restoration and construction works in the liberated areas, as well as humanitarian demining activities. The main obstacle we face is mine terrorism caused by the occupation of Armenia," said Colonel-General Valiyev. The guests were also informed in detail about the current situation along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional border.

Colonel-General Valiyev stated that significant contributions were made to the training of our units within the framework of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept and emphasized the need to continue our cooperation.

The Chief of the General Staff highlighted that the placement of the EU observer mission in Armenia along the conditional border, as well as the arming of Armenia by some countries outside the region, particularly France, has led to the rise of revanchist forces. This situation has created obstacles to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and escalated tensions in the South Caucasus, hindering the peace process.

Lieutenant General Adamchak expressed his satisfaction with his visit to our country and commended the activities of the Azerbaijani Army's military personnel across various areas of partnership with NATO, including contributions to the "Resolute Support" non-combat and other peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan.

Joint cooperation in military education, regional security, and other issues was discussed at the meeting.

During the visit, the NATO delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the martyrs of January 20 and the First Garabagh War, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, with deep respect and reverence.

The guests also toured the Park of Military Spoils, where they examined firearms, armored and special equipment, artillery installations, missile complexes, and other military equipment captured from the enemy during the Patriotic War.

While in our country, the NATO delegation visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and a military unit of the Navy.

