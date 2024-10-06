Nakhchivan holds eco-event promoting eco-bags over plastic

6 October 2024 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

The next event, themed "Turn Waste into Value, Eco-Bag into a Habit," was organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry's press service, during the event held in front of the "Bolmart" supermarket at Aziz Aliyev Street 2 in Nakhchivan city, citizens handed over 145 liters of plastic bottles, 22 liters of glass bottles, and 59 used batteries in exchange for eco-bags.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources urges everyone to use eco-bags instead of plastic bags.

