Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss prospects of cooperation in judicial arena [PHOTOS]

29 September 2024 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov has received his Ethiopian counterpart Tesfaye Wakjira, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During their discussions, Minister Ahmadov stressed the robust cooperation that exists between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia across various sectors, both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations.

He pointed out the significant progress Azerbaijan has made in the digitalization of its judicial system and the ongoing training initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial process.

The Azerbaijani minister also mentioned the establishment of cooperation agreements with the Ministries of Justice in 34 countries, highlighting the potential avenues for further developing legal cooperation specifically with Ethiopia.

In response, Tesfaye Wakjira described Addis Ababa as the political capital of Africa and expressed Ethiopia's keen interest in the judicial reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan.

He proposed the drafting of a mutual document to facilitate cooperation in the legal sphere between the two nations. Minister Wakjira also conveyed Ethiopia's desire to learn from Azerbaijan's model of delivering public services, which he views as a potential framework to improve judicial processes in his own country.

The meeting continued with a productive discussion on the future prospects for judicial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, as well as addressing other issues of shared interest.

Both ministers expressed optimism about enhancing their bilateral relationship and working together more closely in the judicial realm.

