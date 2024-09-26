Azernews.Az

Thursday September 26 2024

Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction subjected to fire

26 September 2024 20:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction subjected to fire

On September 26, at about 16:10, Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Aravus settlement of Gorus district, using large-caliber machine guns subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Lakatagh settlement of Julfa district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

“Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction,” the ministry added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more