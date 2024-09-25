Azerbaijan's Bayramov informs his Estonian counterpart on Baku-Iravan normalisation [PHOTOS]

25 September 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhkna within the framework of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the diplomats emphasized the importance of high-level mutual visits and continuous political dialogue to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Tsakhkna about prospects and challenges related to the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.



