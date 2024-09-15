Azernews.Az

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Azerbaijan

15 September 2024 14:04 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
On the 106th anniversary of Baku’s liberation from occupation, we congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official "X" account.

"We remember with gratitude and respect all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence," the post reads.

---

