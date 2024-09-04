Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 4 2024

Azerbaijan sees significant increase in tourists in 2024

4 September 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan welcomed 1,344,260 foreign visitors from January to August of this year, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

