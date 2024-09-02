ANAMA discloses August demining report on land clearance and discovery of munitions

2 September 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Demining Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has announced its operational achievements for August in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

According to ANAMA, 551 anti-personnel mines, 221 anti-tank mines, and 27,872 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected. Additionally, 7,135.1 hectares of land were successfully cleared of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

It should be noted that these efforts not only mitigate the immediate dangers posed by unexploded ordnance but also contribute to the long-term stability and development of the region.

According to estimates, approximately 1.5 million landmines were buried in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by Armenians over the past 30 years. The inaccuracies in the mine maps provided by Armenia have hindered the demining process and continue to pose a serious threat, particularly concerning human safety.

Since November 2020, there have been 377 casualties due to explosive ordnance in Azerbaijan, including 69 fatalities and 308 injuries. Overall, more than 3,400 Azerbaijanis have been affected by landmine explosions since 1991.

Tragically, many of these victims are civilians, including women and children.

