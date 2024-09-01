Media Development Agency condemns “Radio Liberty” for disseminating biased Election voverage

1 September 2024 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

“The U.S. Congress-funded "Radio Liberty" is broadcasting materials aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, and we regret to note that these reports are published under the title "journalistic notes," the Media Development Agency reported in its statement, Azernews.

The statement notes that all foreign media outlets accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan have received approval from the Central Election Commission to cover the elections, in accordance with the law. However, "Radio Liberty" did not submit any such request.

The dissemination of biased and unverified information under the anonymous label of "journalistic notes" by "Radio Liberty" is a misuse of journalism and clearly violates media ethics.

The agency strongly condemned these attempts to manipulate public opinion through misleading media tactics.