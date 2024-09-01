Press conference held at CEC regarding start of parliamentary elections

1 September 2024 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Today, extraordinary elections to the Milli Mejlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan of the VII convocation are held in the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. A press conference was held at the Central Election Commission (CEC) regarding the holding of early elections, Azernews reports.

Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the CEC, who spoke at the event, which began with the singing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said that all polling stations were fully prepared for voting. He noted that after the elections were announced, all necessary measures were taken by the CEC. CEC and district election commissions have taken all steps in accordance with the requirements of the Election Code.

The chairman said that the elections have become a big event in Azerbaijan. Parliamentary elections will be held for the first time in the entire sovereign territory of our country.

Mazahir Panahov said that parliamentary elections are held in 6478 polling stations in 125 constituencies. Emphasizing that 10 of the 125 constituencies created in connection with the elections are IDP constituencies, the CEC chairman added that 397 thousand 862 IDPs will be able to vote in 574 polling stations. Currently, 54 polling stations are operating in the liberated areas.

In order to ensure transparency, web cameras have been installed in 6,478 stations.

6 million 516 thousand 567 ballot papers were distributed to precincts.

The chairman noted that 6 million 421 thousand 960 citizens will be able to vote in today's parliamentary elections.

The CEC chairman pointed out that 990 candidates will fight for the deputy mandate in the parliamentary elections. 305 of those registered were nominated by political parties. "There is great international interest in the elections held in Azerbaijan. Most of the international observers have extensive experience in elections and their opinions are important," he added.

M. Panahov emphasized that international observers were widely represented in the elections. 598 international observers will be able to monitor the elections. In addition, 112,749 local observers will monitor the elections.

It was pointed out that 22 international media representatives will be able to cover the extraordinary elections to the Milli Majlis.

According to him, three organizations have been registered with the Central Election Commission to conduct an "exit poll" in connection with the parliamentary elections - the League for the Protection of Citizens' Labor Rights, the "Progress" Public Association for Social Research, and the "Center for Sociological Research". Two of them have established their activities together with foreign partners.

Mazahir Panahov noted that about 65,000 local observers who will monitor the elections are representatives of 25 political parties.

M. Panahov said that since 2008, the practice of web cameras has been used in the observation of the elections, and stressed that an interested party from any country can visit the website of the Central Election Commission and observe the elections. He said that this is an example of transparency in elections.

The chairman of the CEC called on voters to be active. He said that the preliminary results received will be delivered to the public today. All requests are answered promptly.

