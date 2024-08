28 August 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

On August 28, the LANDAU School and “The Grand” apart hotel were inaugurated at the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

---

