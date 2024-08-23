Azerbaijan’s Chief of General staff visits Kazakhstan for military exercises and talks

23 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On August 23, the First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, began his visit to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

According to reports from the Ministry of Defense, during the visit, a tactical episode of the joint tactical-special exercise "Altın Kıran – 2024" ("Golden Eagle – 2024"), in which Azerbaijani military personnel are participating, will be observed. Additionally, the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of military, military-technical, and military education will be discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz