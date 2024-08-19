Russian President concludes state visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 August 2024 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin completed his state visit to Azerbaijan on August 19, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Russian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Vladimir Putin was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz