World community celebrates Book Lovers Day [PHOTOS]

9 August 2024 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Every year, Book Lovers Day is celebrated worldwide on August 9, Azernews reports.

Established in the USA as an unofficial celebration, the holiday raises awareness about the significance of books and the unique place they hold in the live of people.

The Book Lovers Day unites writers, poets, publishers, employees of printing houses and bookstores, libraries and book fans.

In Azerbaijan, this day is marked with great enthusiasm and creativity.

The country is home to magnificent libraries, cozy bookstores as well as publishing houses that offer an array of literary works.

Azerbaijan National Library

Azerbaijan National Library houses more than 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps. The library is recognized as one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. It also honors the significant contributions of the renowned playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov by bearing his name.

The Azerbaijan National Library has a vast array of literature in various languages, including Azerbaijani, Russian, and English.

The National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, made notable visits to the library between 1995 and 1997, during which he generously donated around 300 volumes from his personal library.

In 2004, Azerbaijan National Library achieved a status of a national library, following a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The library building is no less impressive. The facade of the building is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

Baku Book Center

Baku Book Center welcomed its first visitors on September 1, 2018 in order to inspire individuals to delve into the world of books. Here bibliophiles and literary enthusiasts alike have the opportunity to engage in a myriad of enriching activities.

The Center hosts a wide range of events, including book presentations where authors share insights into their works, as well as literary and musical evenings.

Visitors can participate in meetings with well-known cultural figures, gaining a deeper understanding of their fields.

Baku Book Center also conducts thematic master classes, providing hands-on experiences.

Whether you're a lifelong reader or someone looking to rediscover the joys of reading, Book Lovers Day in Baku promises to be a memorable celebration for all book lovers.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz