ESS and TSARKA sign Memorandum of Understanding

A delegation from the Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport visited Kazakhstan on August 5-7, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ESS and TSARKA, Kazakhstan's private Computer Incident Response Center (CERT), during the visit. This memorandum covers the fields of information security and cybersecurity and outlines joint activities, including the exchange of information and expertise.

The meetings also included discussions on the potential for future cooperation and the products and services offered by TSARKA in the areas of information security and cybersecurity.

It is important to note that this collaboration aligns with the implementation of the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023-2027," which was approved by the Presidential Decree of August 28, 2023. This strategy includes ongoing efforts to establish cooperation with CERTs and similar institutions in other countries.

