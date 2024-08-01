Azerbaijan, Greece mull co-op on environmental protection

1 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Greece to the Republic of Azerbaijan Christos Kapodistrias met with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

At the same time, environmental protection and future cooperation opportunities between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz