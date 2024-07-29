Defence Ministry: Armenian quadcopter attempted reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijan Army positions

29 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 28, at around 17:40, a quadcopter belonging to the armed forces of Armenia tried to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of our army located in the direction of the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

As a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijan's army units, the operation of the next unmanned aerial vehicle was interfered with by special technical means and removed from the area.

