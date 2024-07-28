Weather forecast: Unstable weather expected in country

28 July 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Unstable weather conditions are expected to continue in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorological Service Gulshad Mammadova said that lightning and torrential rain continue in the Ganja-Gazakh and Balaken-Sheki zones, as well as in Shahdag, Dashkasan, Gadabey, Guba, Khachmaz, Gryz, Gusar and Yardimli.

According to her, the unstable, rainy and windy weather conditions observed in the country will continue until the evening of July 29.

---

