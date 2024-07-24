Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture appeals to citizens

24 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

From August 1 to September 1, producers and sellers intending to sell food and agricultural products can enter the tedaruk.az website and place their offers for food products in accordance with the 2025 requirements of state purchasing organizations, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture's appeal to entrepreneurs.

"Producers and sellers will be able to familiarize themselves with the list of food products, types, prices, quantities, and purchasing conditions for the next year on the tedaruk.az website. Producers or sellers who do not submit their offers to the electronic portal by the specified date will not be allowed to participate in the procurement.

The tedaruk.az electronic portal is a platform that connects state institutions and organizations (administrations) that purchase food products with producers and sellers who want to sell these products, using state budget funds.

The electronic portal improves the centralized procurement of food products by state order, ensures the prompt resolution of supply and procurement processes, and positively impacts the promotion of the use of electronic services among citizens," the appeal stated.

