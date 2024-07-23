Signing of MoU held within Azerbaijan-Kazakh tourism forum

23 July 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Associations of Tourist Guides of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Azernews reports.

The signing took place during the Kazakh-Azerbaijani tourism forum held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.

Meetings of the heads of travel agencies from both countries were also held in the B2B format as part of the forum.

During the forum, representatives of the tourism industry of Kazakhstan spoke about popular routes and provided information about the preparation process for the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held from September 8 to 14 this year in Astana.

---

