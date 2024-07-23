Azerbaijani delegation participates in UNESCO World Heritage Committee's session

23 July 2024 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, which is underway in New Delhi, India, Azernews reports.

The event gathered delegates from across the globe to discuss and collaborate on preserving the shared cultural, natural and mixed heritage. The meeting is a significant step towards fostering global cooperation and ensuring the protection of our World Heritage properties.

Led by Deputy Minister Saadat Yusifova, a delegation from the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry is actively participating in the session.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and many other high-level officials addressed the opening ceremony of the session.

The agenda, approved on July 22, includes key topics such as reports from advisory bodies like ICOMOS, IUCN, and ICCROM, as well as discussions on the Committee's budget and strategies for capacity building in cultural heritage.

The Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, who presented Azerbaijan's national statement as part of the discussions, informed about the measures planned within COP29 to support the cultural heritage in Azerbaijan, to restore the cities and historical monuments that were deliberately completely destroyed during the Armenian occupation, as well as to protect the cultural heritage from the effects of climate change. Discussions on the agenda will continue in the following days.

As part of her visit to India, Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova discussed prospects of cooperation with her collegue from UAE, Under Secretary at Ministry of Culture and Youth Mubarak al-Nakhi.

During the meeting, the sides hailed successful cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture. Mubarak al-Nakhi recalled his participation in the opening of Shusha- Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024, Kharibulbul Music Festival in Shusha.

The meeting also discussed the directions of joint action for the continuation of the cultural initiatives launched in the framework of the COP28 held in Dubai last year in the framework of COP29.

On the same day, the Deputy Culture Minister also met with his Australian counterpart Mrs. Rachel Perry. The ministers touched upon the cooperation within the framework of international platforms for the protection of cultural heritage, exchange and promotion of best practices, as well as effective mechanisms for protection from the effects of climate change on cultural heritage.

The other party was given general information about the cultural events and new initiatives that will take place in Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29.

The Azerbaijani delegation participating in the 46th session, which will last until July 31, also includes the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, the National Commission for UNESCO, ICOMOS Azerbaijan and Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration.

Note that the World Heritage Committee comprises representatives from 21 States Parties to the World Heritage Convention (1972) elected by the General Assembly of UNESCO. Current members of the World Heritage Committee as on elections in the 24th General Assembly of UNESCO (November 2023).

At its 46th session, the World Heritage Committee will evaluate the condition of 124 locations already on UNESCO's List, as well as 27 nominations for additions of cultural and natural sites.

Since its inception, the Azerbaijan National Committee​ tо UNESCO has made significant contributions​ tо various UNESCO programs and projects.

These include efforts​ tо safeguard and promote Azerbaijan's cultural sites, support educational initiatives, and foster international cooperation​ іn the fields​ оf science and technology.

As the Azerbaijan National Committee​ tо UNESCO enters its fourth decade,​ іt continues​ tо​ be committed​ tо its mission​ оf promoting peace and cooperation through education, culture, and science.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included​ in UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Icherisheher (Old City) with Maiden Tower, Shirvanshah's Palace, Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, etc. In﻿ 2021, Lankaran District was included​ іn the UNESCO list "Network​ оf Creative Cities".

UNESCO also honors Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities like the poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, Fikrat Amirov,﻿ great philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, etc.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz