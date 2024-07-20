President Ilham Aliyev addresses 2nd Global Media Forum in Shusha [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

20 July 2024 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

The second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation” commenced on July 20, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the Forum.

The Forum, attended by over 150 foreign guests from around 50 countries, including news agencies of 30 countries, three international organizations, and 82 media entities, provides a platform for joint discussions and actions among participants.

The first Shusha Global Media Forum themed “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution” was held on July 21-23, 2023.

