Islamabad, Baku collaborate to beautify Pakistan's federal capital

Islamabad and Baku have partnered to enhance the beauty of multiple locations in Pakistan’s federal capital, implementing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two cities, Azernews reports citing Pakistani media.

On Thursday, a team of horticulture experts from Baku met with Capital Development Authority Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The experts from Azerbaijan will begin by renovating four sites in Islamabad: Srinagar Highway, Shakarparian, Saidpur Village, and Melody Food Park. Following the Chairman’s directives, the CDA’s environment teams will also undertake landscaping work in other parts of the city.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need to commence the Islamabad beautification plan immediately, with horticulture work to be carried out simultaneously throughout the city. He also instructed the engineering wing to provide technical support to the Baku experts. As part of this collaboration, Baku will gift various horticulture tools and machinery to Pakistan, and Baku’s horticulture experts will establish a nursery in Islamabad. The Chairman also stressed the importance of setting specific timelines for renovating all designated locations.

