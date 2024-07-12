President: Azerbaijan and Pakistan support each other in every international case

12 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Our brotherhood is based on deep feelings between our peoples towards each other, which go back to centuries," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

"This connection is a big asset. And today brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are based on this foundation. We are brothers, we are friends. We support each other on every issue on every international case, in every international institution. When it comes to the case, which we introduce, our brothers support us and the same vice versa.

Our straightforward support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is our commitment to our brotherhood and also our respect to international law. The rights of Kashmiris are ignored and violated for decades. United Nations Security Council resolutions clearly indicate how this issue must be resolved. But unfortunately, United Nations Security Council resolutions have no mechanism of implementation. But we, as brothers and friends, will always stand side by side with you, with our brothers in Kashmir, with international law, with justice. And I'm sure justice will prevail," the head of state noted.

---

