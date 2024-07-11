Research institutes of Azerbaijan & Turkiye implementing joint project [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Discussions were held at the Fruit and Tea Research Institute in Guba, with representatives from Turkiye's Alata Horticultural Research Institute participating alongside the Ministry of Agriculture, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the meeting was organized within the framework of the joint project of the research institutes titled “Ensuring Sustainable Agricultural Production by Reducing and Adapting to the Effects of Extreme Climate Changes.”

The project aims to address the technical and economic challenges in cultivating stone fruits, particularly apricot trees, in the context of climate change impacts. To achieve this, mobility and training programs will be organized.

Ilham Qaragurbanli, Director of the Fruit and Tea Research Institute, provided detailed information to the guests about the current state and prospects of agriculture in Azerbaijan, particularly fruit growing, and emphasized the importance of the upcoming project.

Following a presentation showcasing the institute's activities and projects, the Turkish specialists closely observed the operations of greenhouses and laboratories and witnessed the apricot harvest at the Zardabi Scientific-Experimental Base.

The guests were also introduced to the institute's "Smart Garden" project and the super-intensive hazelnut orchard, and they visited a farm involved in apricot production.

