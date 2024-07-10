Additional train services introduced on Baku-Aghstafa route

10 July 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

ADY introduces additional train services on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route to meet passenger demand.

Azernews reports, citing ADY, that additional train services have been scheduled on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route to accommodate increased passenger demand. According to the information, these additional train services will operate on weekends. Trains will depart from Baku to Agstafa on July 13 at 09:15 and return from Agstafa to Baku on June 14 at 15:00.

Tickets are available for purchase at railway station ticket offices, on the ADY website (www.ady.az), or through the "ADY Mobile" application.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz