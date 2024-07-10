Trilateral meeting to be held between Jeyhun Bayramov, Ararat Mirzoyan and Antoni Blinken

10 July 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

A trilateral meeting will take place in Washington between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azernews reports.

The meeting will be held today, July 10, in the U.S. capital.

Continuing from the previous message: "Based on the agreement reached in Washington, a trilateral meeting will be held on July 10 with the participation of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken," stated Ani Badalyan, the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a business trip to the United States. According to the information, during the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to participate in the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., as well as hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings.

