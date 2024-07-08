Silk Road Music Festival brings together acclaimed musicians [PHOTOS]

8 July 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

The 13th Silk Road International Music Festival in Shaki has come to an end, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Composers' Union and Shaki District Executive Power, the festival united many renown and talented musicians, composers and orchestra.

Within the three-day festival, local residents and guests of the city watched the performances of well-known musicians from TURKSOY countries, Russia, Indonesia and India.

The festival's closing ceremony took place in the Theater of Marhal Summer Theater Complex.

At the ceremony, the Honored Collective of Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments delighted the audience with a stunning concert program timed to the 100th anniversaries of the Azerbaijan's outstanding musical figure, composers Suleyman Alasgarov and Shafiga Akhundova.

It should be noted that State Song and Dance Ensemble was established in 1938 by the founder of Azerbaijani classical music Uzeyir Hajibayli.

At different times, the ensemble was led by Azerbaijani composers Said Rustamov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Haji Khanmammadov, Telman Hajiyev and Ramiz Mirishli.

Amina Dilbazi, Tutu Hamidova, Buyukaga Mammadov, Roza Jalilova, Aliya Ramazanova, Afaq Malikova, Kamil Dadashov, Alikram Aslanov, Nadir Mammadov and other outstanding dance masters have trained in the choreographic group of the ensemble.

The ensemble's repertoire consists of songs and dances of Azerbaijani and world nations, choral works, etc.

Since 2000, the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments has functioned under the ensemble.

The artistic director and conductor of the Song and Dance Ensemble and the Orchestra is People's Artist, Honored Art Worker, Professor Aghavardi Pashayev.

Note that Agavardi Pashayev, who was awarded the Order of Glory in 2016, is also a proud resident of Shaki.

The gala night started with the Jangi dance from the opera "Bride's Rock" by Shafiga Akhundova.

The concert featured folk and composer songs performed by Honored Artists Almaz Orujova (mugham singer), Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha), Chinara Mutallibova (qanun), soloists Vafa Vazirova, Nurlana Abdullayeva, Taleh Yahyayev, Sabina Arabli, Sarkhan Bunyadzade and Zabita Aliyeva.

Cheerful music and dance numbers left the guests of the festival in awe.

Head of the Shaki District Executive Power Elkhan Usubov, expressed his gratitude to all institutions that contributed to the festival.

The symbol of the 13th Silk Road International Music Festival was handed to the artistic director and conductor of the Song and Dance Ensemble, People's Artist, Honored Art Worker Aghavardi Pashayev, as well as to the organizations actively participating in the festival.

Azerbaijan's representative in TURKSOY Elchin Gafarli presented commemorative gifts to the officials of the organizing bodies of the festival and the head of the ensemble.

The 13th Silk Road International Music Festival ended with a firework show.

