President Ilham Aliyev attending informal summit of heads of state of OTS in Shusha [PHOTOS]

6 July 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

An Informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States kicked off in Shusha, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev are attending the Summit.

