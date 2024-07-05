President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar arrives in Fuzuli district [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

5 July 2024 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar arrived in the Fuzuli district to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Norther Cyprus at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the OTS member countries.

President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar was welcomed by Yagub Eyyubov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.

