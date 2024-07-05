Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issues statement on Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Pakistan trilateral meeting

5 July 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan issued joint statement on Thursday on the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan held in Astana, Azernews reports.

The statement reads: “H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, and H.E. Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan met in Astana on 3 July 2024 on the side-lines of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In the trilateral summit, relations among, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan as well as regional and global matters, such as Gaza, Cyprus, Kashmir, Islamophobia, were discussed.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan trilateral cooperation process, which held meetings at the level of Speakers of Parliaments and Ministers of Foreign Affairs previously, would also meet at the level of state leaders. Their common will to develop opportunities for cooperation among the three countries was also affirmed.

It was agreed that strengthening of trilateral cooperation among Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan would not only contribute to prosperity of the peoples of the three countries, but also serve to promote regional and global peace and stability.

The three countries expressed their support for prioritizing dialogue among relevant countries in conflict resolution, in line with principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The importance of cooperation among the three countries in combating transnational threats, particularly in the fight against terrorism, and joint resolution of this matter was also reaffirmed.

Subsequent meetings of the trilateral cooperation process would be held in all the three countries, namely Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz