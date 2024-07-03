Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry reports on crimes solved yesterday

3 July 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Yesterday, 26 crimes registered in the country were solved by police officers.

Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, that a total of 13 people, including 10 people who were wanted as debtors, were detained and handed over to them.

1 fact related to the seizure and discovery of 8 illegally stored weapons related to drugs was determined.

Besides that, 18 people suspected of committing a crime were detained.

---

