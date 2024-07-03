Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry reports on crimes solved yesterday
Yesterday, 26 crimes registered in the country were solved by police officers.
Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, that a total of 13 people, including 10 people who were wanted as debtors, were detained and handed over to them.
1 fact related to the seizure and discovery of 8 illegally stored weapons related to drugs was determined.
Besides that, 18 people suspected of committing a crime were detained.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz