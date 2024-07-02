Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan concludes his diplomatic mission

2 July 2024 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On July 2, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to our country, Bilal Haye, on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The current strategic partnership agenda between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, issues arising from the last official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and future plans were discussed at the meeting.

Ambassador Bilal Haye was thanked for his comprehensive efforts and professionalism in the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations during his diplomatic activity in our country, and he was wished success in his future activities.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the period when Ambassador Bilal Haye began his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan coincided with the 44-day Homeland War, which resulted in the end of the past conflict and the occupation of Armenia, and thanked Pakistan for the continuous moral and political support shown to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.

It was noted that the meetings held within the framework of the official visit to Pakistan this year, as well as the extensive exchange of views on our strategic partnership relations, gave rise to satisfaction, and the need to use existing perspectives for the development of our cooperation.

The importance of mutual support within multilateral formats, including several regional and international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the Council on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (COCBM) was highlighted. Congratulations on the election of Pakistan as a member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.

Ambassador Bilal Haye pointed out that he was proud to act as Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan during a very fateful period for our country, and hoped for further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz