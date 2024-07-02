Large cache of ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Khojali [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

2 July 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During engineering reconnaissance in the Garabagh region, a substantial number of ammunition boxes and artillery shells belonging to the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups were discovered, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijan Army's engineering and fortification units successfully confiscated the ammunition and shells found in the Khojaly region.

"Efforts to discover and neutralize mines and unexploded ordnance in liberated areas, along with ongoing engineering support measures, are continuing," the statement emphasized.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz