Military ammunition found in Baku [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

The "112" hotline of the Emergency Situations Ministry has received information about the discovery of military ammunition in the territory of Baku city, Nizami district, Keshla settlement, Azernews reports.

Special Risk Rescue Service was immediately involved in demining.

1 F-1 hand grenade suitable for combat use, 1 UZRQM detonator, 192 7.62 mm LPS shells, 74 7 62 mm PS projectiles, 166 5.45 mm PS projectiles and 2 AKM bullet combs were found at the site.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralization by the experts of the flexible group of XRXX.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

---

