Azerbaijan sends package of new proposals to Armenia regarding draft peace agreement
Armenia received a new package of proposals from Azerbaijan regarding the draft peace agreement, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.
The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, informed journalists about this.
According to him, this is the 10th package exchanged between the parties regarding the draft peace agreement.
The information was approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
---
