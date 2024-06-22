Azerbaijani President: Our target is to have a very sophisticated approach on using renewables

22 June 2024 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan itself will not need as much renewable energy as we plan to produce. So, our target is export and also to have a very sophisticated approach on using renewables to a maximum degree to produce electricity and saving natural gas, sending it to those who need it now, primarily in Europe,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his interview with the Euronews TV channel, Azernews reports.

“So, there are many things which we need to tackle. Those which solely depend on our internal agenda, I have no doubt, will be fully implemented. Those which need international partnership, we, of course, need to work with our partners,” the head of state emphasized.

