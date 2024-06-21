Strategic Studies, State Defence Management Academic Course’s graduation ceremony held [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony dedicated to the next graduation of the Strategic Studies and State Defence Management Academic Course of the National Defence University’s Military Administration Institute was held, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honoured by observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the graduation ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of other government authorities, the rector of the Military Administration Institute, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli, congratulated the listeners on the completion of the academic course and highlighted the scientific essence of the course and its significance in the army development process.

It should be noted that the listeners were given lectures on international relations, global security, the basics of foreign policy, strategy, and defence planning, as well as state defence and defence resource management. The course also covered seminars, group exercises, and practical experience.

The graduates were awarded diplomas and collar badges, and the course leader attached a commemorative plaque to the symbolic stump.

