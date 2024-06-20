Azerbaijan's Ombudsman and Baku City Executive Power organize cleaning action

20 June 2024 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

With the joint cooperation of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Executive Power, a coastal cleaning action dedicated to the Year of Solidarity for a Green World was organized under the slogan "Protection of the environment and human rights" within the framework of "Human Rights Month", Azernews reports.

The purpose of the action was to prevent the pollution of the coastal areas with domestic waste, to promote the increase of the public's role in improving the ecological condition of the Caspian Sea and the coastal zone.

In the action held with the participation of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, the staff of the Office and representatives of civil society institutions, waste was collected from the coastal area and delivered to the Balakhani Solid Waste Sorting Plant using special equipment brought to the area.

