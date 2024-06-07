Caucasian Eagle - 2024 joint exercise is ongoing [VIDEO]

7 June 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Caucasian Eagle - 2024 joint exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, is underway, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the exercise plan, the special forces, using the defensive features of the terrain and means of camouflage, carried out a sudden raid on the dislocation point of the imaginary enemy.

Command and control points, communication links were incapacitated and the enemy's manpower was neutralized.

The tasks set during the exercise were successfully accomplished.

