Belarus to develop scientific and technical cooperation with Azerbaijan

Belarus is interested in developing scientific and technical cooperation with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Tatyana Stolyarova, deputy chairperson of the Belarusian State Committee on Science and Technology, as she telling at the 14th meeting of the joint 14th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Relations in the field of science and technology between our countries are constructive and constantly developing. These relationships have great potential. We express our interest in the further development and expansion of mutual activity in the scientific and technical field between our scientific organizations in the perspective directions of cooperation", she stressed.

Note that the 14th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation is taking place in Minsk. The meeting is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and his Belarusian counterpart Igor Petrishenko.

Recall that the 13th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission took place on March 15, 2023 in Baku and following the meeting, a protocol was signed, as well as a number of documents on cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

